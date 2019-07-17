The following area students recently graduated from Rockhurst University at its 99th annual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 18 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
Clinton: Gehrig Taylor.
Holden: Suzanne Phillips.
Lexington: Deyanara Solis-Najera.
Marshall: Jack Alsbach, Mary Elfrink, Mary Elfrink.
Odessa: Brandon Alumbaugh.
Sedalia: Sydney Smith.
Warrensburg: Kye Denker, Marie Shilbaya.
