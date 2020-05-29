Kerwin and Barbara Rohr will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 31.
Barbara C. Cole and Kerwin Rohr were married May 31, 1970, at Sue City Southern Baptist Church in Sue City by the Rev. William Stone.
Mr. Rohr taught technology at Amana Community School in Iowa for eight years, at Mediapolis School in Iowa for 18 years and at Smith-Cotton High School for eight years before retiring. He also coached many sports during his teaching career. He was awarded the Who’s Who Among American Teachers for seven separate years. Mr. Rohr served 21 years in the United States Army Reserve as a Combat Medic and retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He has two photographs that have been accepted into the My Missouri 2021 photography exhibit by the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Mrs. Rohr started and was the director/teacher of Good Shepherd Preschool in Burlington, Iowa, for seven years. She also started the YWCA Day Care Center at Southwestern Community College also in Burlington, Iowa, where she worked for two years. She was a special needs instructor in Mediapolis, Iowa. Mrs. Rohr started the Child Care Careers program at State Fair Career and Technology Center on the State Fair Community College campus in 1996 and retired in 2009. She was awarded the Who’s Who in American Teachers for eight separate years. She was awarded the 2006 Missouri Association Master Advisor for FCCLA and in 2008 the Sedalia Democrat Freedom Torch Award. She is a member of Sorosis and various quilting groups and judged for the Missouri State Fair in the Home Economics Building for many years.
The couple have two children, Tamara (Scott) Fulk, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Michael (Angela) Rohr, of Palm Coast, Florida; and five grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple is not hosting a reception at this time.
