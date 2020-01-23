With a breakout sophomore season, Bailey Brown has emerged as a great asset for the Lady Tigers basketball team.
Brown is averaging about 11 points a game, according to Lady Tiger Basketball Head Coach Jessie Arnold.
Brown made the All-Tournament team for the Rolla girls basketball tournament that was played over winter break. During the tournament, she scored 59 points in the three games she played. She also won Bryan Jenkins State Farm Athlete of the Week in December.
“She is a good asset to the team because not only is she a hard worker, she is a well-liked person among her teammates,” Arnold said.
Senior team captain Haley Wiskur said Brown is hardworking and she is really positive and caring.
“Everyone loves her; she always makes us laugh, even when she doesn’t know it,” Wiskur said.
Brown has been playing basketball for five years, starting when she was in fifth grade. She wanted to play basketball because she didn’t play very many sports and she fell in love with the sport. Her mindset when she plays is just to have fun.
“Playing basketball gives me a reason to push myself harder to be better,” she said.
Arnold and Wiskur agree that Brown has stepped up this season and often is the first player to participate in drills to help the team meet a goal.
“The girls respect her and she is well liked, allowing her to be a leader for the team,” Arnold said.
Wiskur said Brown started stepping up during the Lady Tigers’ game against Warrensburg High School. Brown lead the team in points that game with 18.
Arnold said Brown’s strengths are that she comes in every day with a good attitude and a fantastic work ethic.
“Those are the intangibles that not all players have. When you don't have to focus on coaching someone's energy, then you can solely focus on coaching that person as a basketball player,” Arnold said. “That's what I get to do with Bailey.”
One Brown’s accomplishments outside of the Lady Tigers program was making a team based out of Columbia called Phenom.
“Basketball has made me a better person, it’s the mindset of working hard,” she said. “It builds character.”
If given a chance, Brown would love to play basketball in college.
“Bailey has put in the time and effort to show improvement, and I am very proud of what she has accomplished so far this year.” Arnold added.
Alexa Rowe is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.
