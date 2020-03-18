In recent years, numerous Smith-Cotton athletes have followed the footsteps of the ones before them when it comes to choosing a college, opting to stay home at State Fair Community College. Many factors go into their decisions.
According to SFCC Athletic Director Darren Pannier, State Fair stands out to S-C athletes due to the opportunities that it can create.
“SFCC is a great two-year college for those who want to start building their academics and continue playing sports. Playing at SFCC, the student athlete has a chance to play in front of their parents, grandparents, family, and friends,” he said.
Pannier also believes many SFCC programs emphasize home-grown talent,
“We have the priority to recruit locally; the more local athletes you can attain, sometimes the smoother the transition for the team. The local student athletes know the layout of the land,” he said.
S-C Class of 2019 graduate Carin Whittal is a member of the women's soccer team at SFCC. Different factors went into her decision,
“College soccer has always been my dream and I was finally going to be able to achieve that, SFCC offered me a scholarship, and A+ also played a factor. Money is a huge factor when choosing a college,” Whittal said.
S-C senior girls soccer player Megan Toops also plans to continue her academic and athletic career at SFCC.
“I chose SFCC because I feel like it was the best fit for me,” she said. A+ also played a role in Toops’s decision. “Although I do have a scholarship, A+ covers me for two years, completely free; I wanted to go to SFCC for two years, use my A+ and save my money,” Toops said.
SFCC sophomore and former S-C Tiger Brice Pannier continued his baseball career and education at SFCC, and had many different factors that went into him selecting a school.
“I chose SFCC because it was the right fit for me personally. I knew I had a good chance of coming in and starting, and that was the biggest factor for me. I wanted to go somewhere and play rather than sit for two years and gain no experience at some other college,” Brice said.
A+ also played a large role in Brice’s decision.
“Considering that baseball only has 11.2 scholarships per team and most money goes to pitching, I didn’t want to go into debt just to play a sport,” he said.
A common goal for these athletes has been to move on after State Fair and at least make it to a four-year university as a student. “I wanted to start at a small school and transfer to a larger one and continue my education,” Toops said.
Whittal also hopes to continue her schooling after her two years at SFCC.
“Community college is a great way to transition into university. You don’t realize how much stress and responsibility it takes to go to college until you get there,” she said.
Jeffrey Goodson is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.