After a change of plans, Smith-Cotton football is slated to continue conference play Saturday in Columbia.
Smith-Cotton announced in a news release Wednesday the Tigers would travel for a noon kickoff with Battle.
The Tigers were initially scheduled to host Capital City on Friday for Homecoming, but the Cavaliers announced Tuesday it was canceling due to COVID-19 protocol.
Last week, S-C canceled its Oct. 2 game with Battle due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Tigers and the quarantine of 31 individuals.
Battle was slated to host Rock Bridge on Friday, but a positive COVID-19 test and potential exposure among the Bruins prompted cancellation.
Homecoming events will now take place during a pep assembly, the release stated.
“We made every effort to schedule a Friday game, but when it became clear that was not going to be an option we chose to uphold our Central Missouri Activities Conference commitment to Battle,” Davis said.
The Tigers (0-5, 0-3 CMAC) last played Sept. 25 during a 26-16 loss to Hickman in Sedalia.
Battle, which canceled games Week 4 and 5, has had four matchups altered this season. The Spartans (3-1, 1-1 CMAC) were ranked No. 5 in the most recent Class 5 Missouri Media football rankings.
Last season, Battle defeated the Tigers 61-21 in Columbia.
Kaysinger volleyball tournament updated
The Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament adjusted to an eight-team schedule, with first serve slated for 5 p.m. Thursday in Cole Camp.
Sacred Heart, the top seed, is grouped with Northwest, Tipton and La Monte.
No. 2-seeded Lincoln is pooled with Cole Camp, Otterville and Windsor.
Pool play continues 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Cole Camp, followed by bracket play.
Here is the pool play schedule:
THURSDAY
5 p.m.
Tipton at Sacred Heart
Windsor at Otterville
6 p.m.
La Monte at Sacred Heart
Otterville at Cole Camp
7 p.m.
Northwest at Tipton
Windsor at Lincoln
8 p.m.
La Monte at Northwest
Cole Camp at Lincoln
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m.
Windsor at Cole Camp
La Monte at Tipton
9:30 a.m.
Otterville at Lincoln
Northwest at Sacred Heart
