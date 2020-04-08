Benton County state Route B will close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 between state Route WW and state Route AB south of Cole Camp for pipe replacement work.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be replacing a deteriorating drain pipe underneath the road.
Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned. Weather and construction delays may alter the work schedule.
