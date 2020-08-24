Route O will be closed at Muddy Creek for bridge repairs beginning Aug. 24. The road is scheduled to be open by December.
This bridge project is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. Approximately, 3,500 vehicles drive on Hillcrest bridge each day.
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity.
