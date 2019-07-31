State Route WW (North Street) at Cherry Street in Windsor will be closed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 to allow utility crews to work on a broken water pipe under the highway, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
All lanes of Route WW are closed at Cherry Street. A detour is set up with signs using Hyde Street to get around the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to fine an alternate route.
