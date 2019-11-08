Country music recording artist Royal Wade Kimes will give a concert from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. The concert is free to all veterans and only $5 for anyone else who would like to attend. Kimes will also bring some of his books and CDs to sell. The event will be open to the public and will be smoke free. 

