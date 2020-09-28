Smith-Cotton High School canceled Friday’s varsity football contest at Battle in Columbia due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
One member of the football program tested positive for COVID-19, prompting 31 players and coaches to quarantine, according to a Monday news release.
“That person is in quarantine at home; the 31 players and coaches who also attended the Sept. 24 practice also will quarantine for 14 days and will monitor any symptoms should they occur,” the release stated. “Due to the number of program members affected, the varsity and JV seasons have been paused.”
Smith-Cotton also canceled the Oct. 5 junior varsity game with Battle. S-C’s freshman and “C” team schedule was unaffected.
Hickman, which played S-C in Sedalia last Friday, was notified Monday that the infected player did not participate in the Week 5 contest.
Smith-Cotton remains scheduled to host Capital City on Oct. 9.
“The district has reported the positive case to the Pettis County Health Center, as required by current Missouri law,” the release stated. “With our mandatory mask protocol and social distancing guidelines, additional quarantines are not required at this time.”
The Tigers (0-5, 0-3 CMAC) were without a handful of players due to quarantine Friday against Hickman, said S-C head coach Charlie McFail. After the game, he said it was difficult to project how many student-athletes the Tigers could play without before cancellation.
“It’s tough because it depends on the number, the position, what level they’re playing, starters, non-starters,” McFail said. “It’s kind of case-by-case.”
MSHSAA’s return-to-play guidelines issued July 15 required the 14-day quarantine period. Here is the protocol for a confirmed COVID-19 case among players, coaches or directors:
“All participants who had close contact, direct contact with this individual, or a direct exposure to secretions (i.e. being coughed on) (up to 48 hours before they started showing symptoms) should be excluded from practice and play for 14 days. The Health Department should be contacted to assist in proper contract tracing and quarantining of individuals. If there was doubt of who the individual came into contact with then the entire team/group that practiced/rehearsed or competed with the individual should be quarantined for 14 days. Teams/Groups should keep documentation of names and contact information of opposing teams/groups, coaches/directors, and officials/adjudicators for contact tracing purposes.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
