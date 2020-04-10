One phrase expressed the disappointment and resignation felt by Smith-Cotton coaches after the Missouri High School Activities Association announced Thursday the cancellation of 2019-20 spring sports championships.
It is what it is.
Adjusting to working as remote educators due to health concerns regarding coronavirus, S-C spring season coaches also communicated with their teams during the school-closure purgatory that led to Thursday’s decision from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and MSHSAA.
“I was upset, but I knew there was a potential for it to happen,” said S-C boys tennis coach Rush Walters. “It’s just, dang, we’re sort of stranded.”
Smith-Cotton baseball coach Kyle Zimmerman said the team hosted a video chat to discuss the decision Thursday night. He said the most important message to send was one of gratitude to the Class of 2020. The Tigers rostered five seniors, all of which were entering their fourth season with S-C.
“My heart is just broken for those guys,” Zimmerman said. “Just knowing how much they care and how much time and effort was put into this.”
Zimmerman added a bit of perspective to those mourning a lost senior campaign.
“A lot of people see their senior year as the end of their school career,” Zimmerman said. “But in reality it's just the beginning of what the rest of their life is going to be.”
Since the announced school closures in mid-March, Lady Tigers soccer coach Meredith Brick has assigned fitness and skill routines, quizzes and hosted multiple video chats to stay in contact with the team. She said emotions set in the morning after MSHSAA’s decision.
“I wasn’t surprised, but I felt like someone punched me in the gut,” Brick said. “It really sunk in today.”
Despite the discouraging result, Brick said the team voted to continue accepting team assignments for fitness purposes.
“I just think that everyone’s going through a tough time now,” Brick said. “We have a choice, we can choose to be the victim or the victor. … As a coach and person, I’m trying to inspire my players to approach it that way.”
Smith-Cotton track and field head coach Brad Hagedorn echoed a disheartened sentiment for student-athletes looking forward to the season, especially seniors. He added that seemingly unfair circumstances can serve as a reality check to student-athletes across the state.
“You should know how somebody else is feeling and have some understanding,” Hagedorn said. “The life lesson here is that you are not in control. … Your job is to do your deal and do the best you can, be grateful for what you have and don't worry about what you don’t.
“Just try to be a little bit empathetic and understanding for those who might have it worse than you do.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
