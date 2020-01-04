The Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative Art Auction, sponsored by the Smith-Cotton High School DECA chapter, has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the S-C Commons. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase equipment such as balls and specialized tricycles for the Loftus Early Childhood Center.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
-
- Alabama basketball: Tide coughs up 21-point lead to lose at Florida
- Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Recruiting miss puts Kevin Sumlin, Wildcats in negative light again
- Auburn basketball: Tigers survive slow start to beat Mississippi State
- SPORTS DIGEST: Djokovic clinches Serbia's win; Nadal's Spain beats Georgia
- Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan send prayers to those caught up in Australian wildfires
- Vanessa Morgan marries Michael Kopech
- Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt 'clicked' on set
Most Popular
Articles
- Goodbye to Sedalia, hello to new chapter
- Donath donates to Heckart Community Center
- 20 Under 40: Dedicated to keeping Pettis County operating
- Carts missing from Open Door Food Pantry
- S-C Marching Tigers to perform at Valero Alamo Bowl
- Road to Graduation: Sparks stays busy with school involvement
- Several New Year’s celebrations offered in Sedalia
- A look back at 2019
- Road to Graduation: Elliott finds success at Whittier
- Road to Graduation: S-C senior achieves goals, graduates early
Images
Videos
Commented
- Goodbye to Sedalia, hello to new chapter (1)
- City announces Christmas Light Contest winners (1)
- Sedalia Police warn citizens about scammers (1)
- Democrats targeted Trump from the start (1)
- Park board, school district reach agreement on pool (1)
- In defense of grouchy mom (1)
- Photos: Christmas Parade wows nighttime crowd (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.