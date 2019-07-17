Six Smith-Cotton High School students competed at the HOSA International Leadership Conference June 18-22 in Orlando, Florida.
HOSA-Future Health Professionals is an organization for students interested in all aspects of the medical field. Smith-Cotton students competed in the following competition and recognition events; they also attended educational symposiums:
Current Health Issues Exam: Autumn Bauer and Hayden Karkiewicz.
Pharmacy Science: Reagen Mullins.
Outstanding HOSA Chapter: Maggie Sparks, Hunter Sparks and Reagen Mullins.
In addition, Edward Toderescu-Stavila was recognized with the Outstanding State Leader Award for his work as HOSA state president and Katelynn Montgomery was recognized as a Bronze Level Barbara James Service Award winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.