Smith-Cotton High School JROTC will host its 15th annual Drill Championship competition from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Smith-Cotton High School.
Schools from a four-state area will be competing with events including Armed Regulation and Exhibition (marching with rifles), Unarmed Regulation and Exhibition (marching without rifles), Color Guard, Individual Drill Down, and New Cadet Platoons.
Other highlights of the drill meet include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and a raffle for various prizes. The silent auction will include items from local businesses and restaurants, Branson shows, toolboxes, and firearms. The silent auction will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is free, and all are invited to attend.
All proceeds will benefit the Smith-Cotton High School JROTC program. For more information, contact CSM Randall A. Woods at 660-851-5317 or woodsr@sedalia200.org.
