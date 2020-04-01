Smith-Cotton High School senior Emily Beltran has received an academic scholarship and will perform with the competitive dance team at Central Methodist University in Fayette.
Beltran, the daughter of Jaime and Cherie Beltran, was co-captain and choreography leader for the S-C High Voltage Dance Team her senior year. She also was a drum major for S-C Tiger Pride Marching Band and a MA Dance All-Star award recipient. Recently, Beltran was named Smith-Cotton’s Brian Jenkins State Farm Athlete of the Week.
CMU Dance Team Coach Brenda Parisi expects Beltran to make a difference quickly. Parisi said the Eagles competitive dance team has 15 to 20 different sideline routines and eight to 12 halftime routines each year, so there will be opportunities for Beltran to use her choreography skills.
“I think Emily brings an energy, a commitment level, dedication and reliability that puts her up with some of our upperclassmen. I look forward to seeing her smile light up … on the court and on the field,” Parisi said.
High Voltage Coach Julie Willadsen said, “Emily is a dedicated, reliable dancer who has very quickly proved her leadership skills in the short two years that she has danced with High Voltage. Her teammates look to her to know which of 1,000 counts goes with every move in our halftime routines and she is never wrong. What a humble, beautiful spirit she has! It's been a pleasure working with her and I'm thrilled to pass her on to CMU. I know she won't let them down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.