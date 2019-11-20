Smith-Cotton’s senior point guard has slashed her way to Kansas City.
Lady Tigers senior Haley Wiskur committed to play basketball at Rockhurst University during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Smith-Cotton High School.
Using a quick first step and an aggressive, slashing approach to generate 762 points entering her senior campaign, Wiskur said she looks forward to improving her skills as a projected shooting guard for the Hawks.
“Building muscle, getting bigger,” Wiskur said. “I just need to get stronger and faster. And obviously I need to work on my shot.”
Wiskur is a two-time all-conference and all-district pick in volleyball and basketball. Last season, she scored 30 points to help the Lady Tigers defeat Raymore-Peculiar in the Class 5 District 9 girls basketball tournament, representing the team’s first postseason victory since 2011-12.
Lady Tigers basketball head coach Jessie Arnold said she was proud to see Wiskur’s practice pay dividends.
“Haley is an extremely hard worker who has earned an opportunity to play at the next level,” Arnold said. “She has spent the time it takes to succeed, and it shows on the court. I'm very proud of the person I have watched her become over the last three years, and I know that she will accomplish whatever she sets her mind to.”
Wiskur, who traveled this summer with Columbia’s Missouri Phenom, said she wanted to play collegiate basketball near Sedalia. After a competitive offseason, a weekend visit at Rockhurst helped seal the deal. She plans to major in physical therapy.
“Their academics are great,” Wiskur said. “The campus is pretty. All the coaches and players, I clicked with them.”
Last season, Rockhurst women’s basketball finished 10-16 overall and 6-12 in the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Wiskur and the Smith-Cotton girls basketball team tip-off the season Nov. 25 at Marshall and open at home Dec. 12 against Warrensburg.
