HOBART, Okla. — Four Star Leadership with Gen. Tommy Franks announced Brittany Bobbitt, 17, of Sedalia, was selected as one of 70 students worldwide to participate in this year’s Four Star Leadership Program July 14-19 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Four Star Leadership with Franks is a free summer leadership program that provides students with in-class instruction and mentoring opportunities with national and international leaders.
Bobbitt, a junior at Smith-Cotton High School, was chosen due to her demonstrated leadership abilities and outstanding character. Among her many activities and accomplishments, Bobbitt is also a member of the National Honor Society and the battalion executive officer for Smith-Cotton JROTC.
Bobbitt traveled on various excursions across Oklahoma where she met and engaged with national and international leaders including politicians, dignitaries and star athletes. Bobbitt was confronted with practical leadership and ethical scenarios and then challenged to address them individually in a persuasive speech and writing competition as well as collaboratively in an Ethics Bowl tournament.
Bobbitt also had the opportunity to earn a portion of more than $30,000 in scholarships as well as gain internships and receive letters of recommendation.
The program curriculum is designed around the four core principles that led now-retired Franks through his 38-year military career: character, common vision, communication and caring.
Four Star Leadership is a leadership program developed as a partnership between the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum and Oklahoma Christian University. Understanding Community Understanding is a program of Four Star Leadership.
