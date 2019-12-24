During the Christmas season, lessons of the holiday are often learned through a family’s traditions.
For 40 years, the extended family of Sacred Heart students, alumni and friends have realized those lessons through their annual Christmas Eve lunch. The event sponsored by Sacred Heart National Honor Society continues to bring young and old together as they work to serve others.
“I think the reason we first started to come back to help is because it is important to give back,” said Dirk Lawson, a 1990 graduate of SHS. “It is nice to come home but it is more important to give back.”
Lawson, who lives in Lee’s Summit, and his older brother Chris, a 1985 graduate who lives in Liberty, their wives and children returned again to the school cafeteria to help in what has become a part of their annual Christmas plans.
“Being here brings back great memories – a rush of memories come back,” Lawson commented. “We appreciate the blessings to give and receive…hopefully we give as much as we receive.”
The lessons of giving and receiving are what make the dinner special, according to SHS National Honor Society sponsor Timara Kennon.
“This is such a complete team effort,” Kennon said. “I was in Dallas yesterday (Monday) for a family commitment and didn’t get home until 7:30 last night but I knew when I got here everything was fine because of all of the help from so many others.”
Kennon gratefully thanked all those who helped organize and worked at the event. Because of their efforts, 800 meals were expected to be served on Christmas Eve. The total includes 220 meals delivered to the Pettis County Jail as well as 415 meals to those who had requested a meal be delivered to their homes. Members of the community were welcomed to the cafeteria where they were served a meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, rolls and pie.
Each of the 29 NHS members was asked to bring three pies. Kennon noted the pies were sliced and ready for delivery by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“It is good to have so much help,” Kennon noted. “I have such good families who return each year who help make this all possible. Although this will be my last year with some of these families as their oldest child will graduate this year… hopefully they will return to be a part of this.”
As Kennon looked at her three children and husband, Brian Kennon, who were all working in some capacity to help prepare and box the food, she said, “this is my fifth year of sponsoring this and for my children they don’t even question being here. They just know this is a part of our Christmas Eve tradition – we just get up and come. It is ingrained in them… really it is in all of them (the NHS students) and their families.”
As Sacred Heart Foundation President Beverly Rollings worked beside her husband, Robert Rollings, and her children, she too expressed her gratitude and thanks for the blessings of the day.
“I recently read, ‘traditions are the anchors that remind us what our values are,’” Rollings said. “Of course, our No. 1 value here at the Parish of St. Vincent de Paul and Sacred Heart Schools is to continue the works of Jesus Christ on Earth.”
