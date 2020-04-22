The Sacred Heart School Foundation has named Kyle Herrick as president and Paul Beykirch as vice president of its board of directors.
Herrick joined the Sacred Heart School Foundation in 2012 and has served as vice president since 2016. He succeeds Beverly Rollings who remains on the board as treasurer. Beykirch joined the Sacred Heart School Foundation in 2012.
“I could not feel more confident in our new leadership team with Kyle at the helm,” Rollings said. “As I look back on how far we have come, and the challenges we have met together, I am heartened by two extraordinary Hall of Fame alumni leading us into the future. Kyle and Paul love Sacred Heart School and are fully invested in seeing its valuable mission continue in perpetuity.”
Herrick and Beykirch are also involved in the revitalization of the Sacred Heart School Alumni Association.
Following graduation from Sacred Heart in 1982, Herrick continued his education at State Fair Community College. In 1984, he joined Bryant Motor Company’s sales department where he is now Dealer Principal. Herrick's civic endeavors include the Sedalia Heritage Foundation (acting president), State Fair Community College Foundation (board member), and Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau (acting president).
Herrick is a recipient of the Sedalia Chamber's William C. Hopkins Volunteer of the Year award (1997 and 2001) and Sacred Heart School’s Alumnus of the Year (2010). In 2017, he was inducted in the inaugural class of the Sacred Heart School Hall of Fame.
He and his wife, Roxanne, are both Sacred Heart graduates as are their children, Alecia and Sydni.
As president, Herrick said he wants to emphasize the vital role of the Sacred Heart School Foundation to the survival and continued growth of Sacred Heart School.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that the Sacred Heart Foundation is one of the key reasons Sacred Heart Heart School is still in existence today,” Herrick said. “As the only Catholic high school in our region, I want local businesses to realize the benefits of Sacred Heart School and invest in its students and faculty. I want our alumni to appreciate the education they received and pay it forward to the next generation. Like those before us, we have to pay it forward if we want a future that includes Sacred Heart School in our community. Without local and alumni support we may fail.”
Revenue for Sacred Heart comes from three primary sources: tuition, support from the St. Vincent de Paul Parish, and the Sacred Heart School Foundation. The Foundation’s Annual Fund Drive is the largest revenue-generating event for Sacred Heart School.
Beykirch is a 1973 graduate of Sacred Heart School. He continued his education at Creighton University and the University of Missouri. He then joined the family business at County Distributing. He has used his position to help grow the business into the three-facility operation that it is today.
Beykirch serves on the Missouri Beer Wholesalers Worker’s Compensation Board and the Center for Alcohol Policy (Arlington, Va.). He was instrumental in the formation of the Lub Dub 5K Run to benefit the Camye Callis Gaspard Memorial Heart Fund and the Turkey Trot to benefit the Children’s Therapy Center. In 2017, he was inducted in the inaugural class of the Sacred Heart School Hall of Fame.
“It’s an honor to serve with many wonderful people who have the interest in providing a wonderful Catholic Christian education for our youth,” Beykirch said. “Our goal is to help Sacred Heart School give kids the tools to become the best well-rounded person they can be!”
Herrick and Beykirch will lead the 11-member Sacred Heart School Foundation team that includes Joe Fischer, Steve Ellebracht, Jorge Guevara '03, Virgil McDonald, Dr. Mark Register '75, Stephani Marshall-Rice, Beverly Rollings, Suzie Thompson, and Bill Turner.
