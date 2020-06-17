The following students were recently named to the Sacred Heart Honor Roll for the fourth quarter for the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Sidnee City, R.J. Hladik, Lane McCollester, Carson Bentch, Maggie Van Leer, Anna Carney, Diana Paola, Gutierrez Talamantes, Ava Judd, Margaret Knox.
Fifth Grade: Paisley Carl, Jacob Velando, Juliet Conant, Sasha Kiyevets, Katherine Kehl, Kieran Cahill, Jace Cordia, Kyler Downing.
Sixth Grade: Ebrinn Cahill, Delaney Grose, David Omar Gutierrez Talamantes, Max Van Leer, James Russell, Logan Howell, Emilee Jackson, Cassidy Bentch, Austin Perez.
Seventh Grade: Sophie Anderson, Riley Bradley, Sophia Carney, Sarah Hill.
Eighth Grade: Mariah Van Leer, Ruben Smith, Jackson Manning, Samantha Altena, Shea Smith, Ellie Coruna, Carter Rice, Olivia Dobson, Ximena Lopez.
Freshmen: Cade Brown, Laura Granados, Mariana Restrepo, Kate Carney, Abby Tippie, Jaden Velando, Leonarda Alvarez, Caitlin Carrico, Alexis Chappell, Jordan Hill, Michael Marquez, Emma Siron.
Sophomores: Kiley Beykirch, Natalie Walker, Arly Ponce-Estrada, Claire Smeltzer, Noe Umana-Ramos, Alex Karigan, Coen Brown, Ian Viscarra Mendez.
Juniors: Allie Ferguson, Caten Lucchesi, Kelsey Hudson, Tania Bhardawj, Amelia Schott, Megan Wingerter, Jeffrey Hollabaugh, Maria Mergen, Yuki Miura, Hayden Altena, Lucas Martin, Dallin Chappell, Kaleb Woolery, Kaytlin Kempf, Addison Trammell, Jaysen Gerke, Melody Mertes, Veronica Vanegas.
Seniors: Joseph Henke, Grace Goodwin, Madison Hayden, Noah Marshall, Hannah McDonald, Jude Rollings, Blaise Wilt, Maia Smith, Juan Suarez Vargas, Aaron Kennon, Zaine Dover, Cody Damlo, Martha Angel, Summer Caton.
B Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Jaxon Twenter, Adelynn Lancaster, Ava Judd, Miles Hostetler, Birkli Martin, Dexter Shannon.
Fifth Grade: Lolah Sparks, Tyler Twenter, Emily Avarado-Ruiz, Samuel Angeles, Olivia Dillon, Kynslee Prewitt.
Sixth Grade: Thomas Jenkins, Jaden Twenter, Anthony Sierra, Chloe Bassett, Gabriel Malacara, Camila Ponce, Brock Wilson.
Seventh Grade: Karleigh Kennon, Clayton Crooker, Grant Goodwin, Conner Brown, Noah Zuniga, Jacob Cordia, Josh Pacheco.
Eighth Grade: Conner Rice, Jack Schroeder, Luke Jenkins, Gavin Caldwell, Emily Hesse, Thomas Mertes, Brooklyn Anders, Megan Aonzo, George Bain IV, George Perez III.
Freshmen: Tony Farr, Liam Starke, Miguel Alejo, Osvaldo Martinez-Garcia, Stephen Belles, Zoe Martin.
Sophomores: Emily McDonald, Alexandria Finney, Donavan Dobson, Gavin Starke.
Juniors: Adelynn Hunsaker, Jude Jenkins, Eddie Withers, Jose Angel, Kobey Hill, Dayton Martin, Layne Mothersbaugh, John Ulbrich.
Seniors: Jacobo Gonzalez-Rubio, Rio Suzuki, Grace Ulbrich, Hunter Deresinski, Juan Fernandez-Martinez.
