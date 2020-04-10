The following students were recently named to the Sacred Heart Honor Roll for the third quarter for the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Sidnee City, R.J. Hladik, Lane McCollester, Diego Lopez, Maggie Van Leer, Anna Carney, Diana Paola, Gutierrez Talamantes.
Fifth Grade: Paisley Carl, Jacob Velando, Juliet Conant, Emily Alvarado-Ruiz.
Sixth Grade: Ebrinn Cahill, Delaney Grose, David Omar Gutierrez Talamantes, Max Van Leer, James Russell, Anthony Sierra, Logan Howell, Emilee Jackson.
Seventh Grade: Sophie Anderson.
Eighth Grade: Mariah Van Leer, Ruben Smith, Jackson Manning, Samantha Altena, Shea Smith.
Freshmen: Cade Brown, Laura Granados, Mariana Restrepo, Kate Carney, Abby Tippie, Jaden Velando.
Sophomores: Kiley Beykirch, Natalie Walker, Arly Ponce-Estrada, Claire Smeltzer, Noe Umana-Ramos, Alex Karigan, Donavan Dobson, Ian Viscarra Mendez.
Juniors: Allie Ferguson, Caten Lucchesi, Kelsey Hudson, Tania Bhardawj, Amelia Schott, Megan Wingerter, Jeffrey Hollabaugh, Maria Mergen, Yuki Miura, Hayden Altena, Lucas Martin, Dallin Chappell, Kaleb Woolery, John Ulbrich, Kaytlin Kempf, Addison Trammell.
Seniors: Joseph Henke, Grace Goodwin, Madison Hayden, Noah Marshall, Hannah McDonald, Jude Rollings, Blaise Wilt, Maia Smith, Juan Suarez Vargas, Jacobo Gonzalez Rubio, Zaine Dover, Cody Damlo, Martha Angel, Summer Caton.
B Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Margaret Knox, Carson Bentch, Jaxon Twenter, Adelynn Lancaster, Ava Judd, Miles Hostetler, Carolina Rivera-Montoya, Izaiah Cervantes, Addison Figge, Birkli Martin.
Fifth Grade: Sasha Kiyevets, Katherine Kehl, Kyler Downing, Lolah Sparks, Rylie Schlarb Jace Cordia, Tyler Twenter.
Sixth Grade: Cassidy Bentch, Thomas Jenkins, Austin Perez, Jaden Twenter, Daniella Chinchilla, Brock Wilson.
Seventh Grade: Sarah Hill, Riley Bradley, Sophia Carney, Laysha Lopez, Karleigh Kennon, Clayton Crooker, Grant Goodwin, Conner Brown, Zander Jackson, Ava Stone, Noah Zuniga.
Eighth Grade: Ximena Lopez, Carter Rice, Conner Rice, Jack Schroeder, Luke Jenkins, Ellie Coruna, Olivia Dobson, Gavin Caldwell, Emily Hesse, Thomas Mertes.
Freshmen: Jordan Hill, Emma Siron, Miguel Alejo, Caitlin Carrico, Alexis Chappel, Osvaldo Martinez-Garcia, Tanner Damlo, Caden Crooker, Leonardo Alvarez, Michael Marquez, Stephen Belles, Zoe Martin.
Sophomores: Coen Brown, Emily McDonald, Alexandria Finney.
Juniors: Jaysen Gerke, Veronica Vanegas, Melody Mertes, Adelynn Hunsaker, Jude Jenkins, Eddie Withers, Jose Angel, Kobey Hill.
Seniors: Aaron Kennon, Hunter Deresinski, Juan Fernandez-Martinez.
