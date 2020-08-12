The following scholarships and awards were recently presented to members of the Sacred Heart Class of 2020.
Martha Angel: SFCC Career and Technical Education Scholarship, Living the Spirit Award.
Summer Caton: Dean's Automatic Scholarship MSU, Inclusive Excellence Scholarship MSU, Missouri 4-H Foundation Scholarship, Central MO Electric Co-op Scholarship, Sedalia Kiwanis Scholarship, Central Missouri Agriculture Scholarship, Sedalia MFA Scholarship, A+ Scholarship.
Cody Damlo: College of the Ozarks Scholarship.
Hunter Deresinski: CMU Alumni Scholarship, CMU Eagle Elite Scholarship, E-Sports Scholarship CMU.
Zaine Dover: Columbia College Baseball Scholarship, McCarthy Toyota/Devon Grose Memorial Scholarship, A+ Scholarship.
Juan Fernandez Martinez: SFCC Soccer Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Bob Racunas Sportsmanship Award.
Jacob Gonzales Rubio: SFCC District Board of Trustees Scholarship.
Grace Goodwin: A+ Scholarship, McCarthy Toyota Scholarship.
Joseph Henke: Valedictorian, Missouri S&T Scholarship Chemistry, Missouri Bright Flight Scholarship, Honors Academy Scholarship, Sedalia Rotary Scholarship.
Aaron Kennon: A+ Scholarship.
Noah Marshall: A+ Scholarship, Archways Opportunity Scholarship.
Hannah McDonald: D.A.R.E Scholarship, Jim and Barbara Cooney Scholarship.
Jude Rollings: K-State Reciprocity Scholarship, Jim and Barbara Cooney Scholarship.
Maia Smith: Salutatorian, Missouri Reciprocal Award, Ilgenfritz Scholarship.
Juan Pablo Suarez Vargas: Mineral Area College Soccer Scholarship.
Blaise Wilt: American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Scholarship, Devon Grose Memorial Scholarship, A+ Scholarship, Shirley Lubbert Sportsmanship Award.
