Sacred Heart Student Council officers are pictured with the Bothwell Regional Health Center Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Team. From left, Kathy Woolery, BRHC; Melanie Davis, BRHC; Rose McMullin, Chief Nursing Officer; Maia Smith, STUCO president; MacKenzie Hoffman, BRHC; Rockie Werneke, BRHC; and Summer Caton, STUCO treasurer.