Elementary students from Sacred Heart School danced, sang and entertained friends and family at the annual elementary Christmas concert Dec. 11.
Students in grades kindergarten through sixth performed choreographed songs like “Winter Be Gone,” “Yes, We Have No Pinatas” and “Carol of the Star.”
Band members in grades 5-12 also added to the festivities playing several medleys including “Jingle Bells” and “I'm Gettin' Nuttin' for Christmas.” The concert was led by Darrin Hartman, choir director, and Nancy Edwards, band director. Jeannine Dove, kindergarten teacher, served as Master of Ceremony and the choreography was conducted by Lucy Lemke Clark.
