Sacred Heart School is offering free kindergarten developmental readiness screenings Feb. 18-20 at Sacred Heart School. All children who will be 5 years of age by July 31, 2020, are invited to attend. Contact the Sacred Heart School Admissions Office at 660-827-3800 to schedule an appointment.
This assessment provides parents with an opportunity to see how their child is progressing in relation to children of the same age. Families interested in enrolling at Sacred Heart for the 2020-21 school year will have the opportunity to tour the campus, receive enrollment paperwork, and meet the kindergarten teachers. Sacred Heart School administrators also will be onsite to review the results with parents immediately following the screening. The screening is encouraged even if parents feel they may want to hold their child another year.
