The Sacred Heart Gremlins captured first place at the Momberg Science and Math Competition at Central Methodist University. Competing against 28 other teams, the Sacred Heart team of Joseph Henke, Hunter Deresinski and Dallin Chappell captured first in both the Knowledge and Performance events.
The students competed first in the Knowledge event, which required them to answer questions in calculus, trigonometry, physics, chemistry, biology, and anatomy. The SHS team then took first place in the Performance event, which required the students to design, build, and fly a straw hoop glider.
The Sacred Heart students were each awarded a $1,000 renewable scholarship to attend Central Methodist. The winning team credited their current classes in chemistry and physics with supplying them with the knowledge to answer multiple questions correctly. Physics is taught by Kara Hill and chemistry is taught by Jim Gumbel at Sacred Heart.
