The following area students have recently been named to the University of Saint Mary Spring 2020 dean's list. The following USM students ended the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or better.
Boonville: Kiley Barnes.
Montrose: William Steward.
Warsaw: Keegan Glenn, Elijah Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.