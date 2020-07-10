The Salem Cemetery of Pettis County Association of Smithton will host its annual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at the cemetery. Those attending should bring a lawn chair. If it rains the meeting will be hosted at the same time Saturday, July 25.
Latest News
- UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, July 10: Here's what we know
- American College of Lifestyle Medicine Launches Campaign to Promote Treatment and Reversal of Chronic Disease with Lifestyle Medicine
- Pixie Lott delays wedding to Oliver Cheshire
- Sam Neill: Twitter is toxic
- Katy Perry and Taylor Swift 'fight like cousins'
- Duchess Meghan's worries for Archie
- Sedalia 200 board votes to require masks at graduation
- Westlake Ace Hardware donates fans to those in need
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Pettis County Courthouse Doughboy statue vandalized
- No charges to be filed in 2019 Green Ridge death
- Drive-in movie to be hosted next weekend
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases increase overnight in Pettis County
- Two arrested in Pettis County on drug-related charges
- Fireworks, events planned for Independence Day
- Sedalia 200 weighs options for return to classes
- Finally headed home: COVID-19 patient discharged from Bothwell after 2 months
- Sedalia Fire Department successfully fights structural fire
- Sedalia man with child molestation, sodomy
Images
Videos
Commented
- "Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justice (7)
- Nostalgic for Marxism? Check out BLM (2)
- How's your garden? (1)
- Letter: Avoid violent reactions to problems (1)
- No charges to be filed in 2019 Green Ridge death (1)
- Updated: Sedalia woman killed in deputy-involved shooting (1)
- The radical left gives protests a violent turn (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.