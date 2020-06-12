State Fair Community College’s Small Business Development Center will offer six free online Google Tools workshops in June and July. Each session is designed to help small businesses grow and will begin at noon and conclude at 1 p.m. Registration is now open only for the June 25 and June 30 workshops.
Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks – June 25
Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely – June 30
Reach Customers Online with Google – July 2
Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps – July 7
Use Youtube to Grow Your Business – July 9
Using Data to Drive Business Growth – July 14
To register, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce and select Schedule of Courses link. For more information, contact 660-530-5822 or thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.