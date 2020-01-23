Sedalia Community Educators Association awarded four $250 scholarships to Sedalia 200 teachers who are continuing their education during the district’s Board of Education meeting Monday, Jan. 13 at Skyline Elementary.
SCEA President Shelley Lutjen handed checks to Brittney Thompson, Eleanor Ballinger, Leah Kerwood and Callan Berry.
Thompson, who is in her seventh year of teaching at Washington Elementary, is pursuing a degree in Elementary Curriculum and Instruction through the University of Central Missouri. She plans to graduate in 2021.
Ballenger has taught for 20 years at Smith-Cotton High School. She is attending William Woods University for a master’s degree in Administration. She plans to graduate in May 2021.
Kerwood is a 10-year teaching veteran located at Skyline Elementary. She is pursuing a master’s degree as an Elementary Mathematics Specialist through the University of Central Missouri. She plans to graduate in May.
Berry works at Smith-Cotton Junior High and has taught for five years. She is working through Western Governors University for an Instructional Technology degree. She plans to graduate in October.
