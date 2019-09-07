Jean Schneider celebrated her 90th birthday Aug. 17 at St. John’s Catholic Church Community Center in Bahner. Many relatives traveled a great distance to come to the celebration.
Jean was born Aug. 20, 1929, and was married to the late Maurice Schneider.
She has five children, Kenny Schneider, Larry Schneider, Winnie Craig, Tony Schneider and Jennifer Kennett; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
