3A_Math.jpg

Pictured are members of the Smith-Cotton high School Math Team who participated in the Cole Camp Math Relays. The members captured first overall in the large school division at the event.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200  

The Smith-Cotton High School Math Team placed first in the large school division at the Cole Camp Math Relays on Feb. 29.

Smith-Cotton’s top finishers:

Freshman Team (Bailey Brown and Grace Miley): First place

Sophomore Team (Azidro Mather, Michael Castiglia, Gabriel Sokolowski, and Jessi Sparks): Second place

Junior Team (Andrew Matz, Alexis Spencer, Natalie Adermann and Tyler Soendker): First place

Senior Team (Reagen Mullins, Hunter Sparks and Jacob Acklin): Third place

Mixed Team (Alisa Sonnik, Michael Cho, and Luis Resendiz): First place

Word Problems 9: Bailey Brown, second place; Grace Miley, third place

Word Problems 10: Gabriel Sokolowski, first place; Jessi Sparks, second place; Alisa Sonnik, third place; Michael Castiglia, fourth place

Word Problems 11: Andrew Matz, second place; Michael Cho, fourth place; Azidro Mather, sixth place; Natalie Adermann, eighth place

Word Problems 12: Tyler Soendker, first place; Luis Resendiz, second place; Alexis Spencer, fifth place

Calculus: Jacob Acklin, senior, third place; Hunter Sparks, senior, fourth place; Reagen Mullins, senior, sixth place

Algebra 9:Bailey Brown, second place; Grace Miley, sixth place

Algebra 10: Alisa Sonnik, second place; Gabriel Sokolowski, third place; Azidro Mather, fifth place; Michael Castiglia, eighth place

Algebra 11: Andrew Matz, second place; Michael Cho, third place; Jessi Sparks, fifth place; Tyler Soendker, sixth place

Algebra 12: Hunter Sparks, third place; Natalie Adermann, sixth place; and Reagen Mullins, seventh place

Algebra (Open): Luis Resendiz, senior, third place; Jacob Acklin, senior, fourth place; Alexis Spencer, junior, sixth place

Geometry 9: Grace Miley, sixth place; Bailey Brown, seventh place

Geometry 10: Alisa Sonnik, first place; Jessi Sparks, second place; Gabriel Sokolowski, fifth place; Michael Castiglia, 10th place

Analytical Geometry: Andrew Matz, junior, first place; Alexis Spencer, junior, fourth place

Trigonometry: Luis Resendiz, senior, first place; Hunter Sparks, senior, second place; Jacob Acklin, fourth place; Michael Cho, junior, fifth place

Probability & Statistics: Reagen Mullins, senior, fifth place; Azidro Mather, sophomore, eighth place; Natalie Adermann, junior, ninth place

Hodge Podge: Jacob Acklin, senior, first place; Michael Castiglia (Sophomore)- Fourth place

Random Science: Andrew Matz, junior, first place; Michael Cho, junior, fourth place; Hunter Sparks, senior, sixth place

Random History: Reagen Mullins, senior, second place; Gabriel Sokolowski, sophomore, third place; Tyler Soendker, junior, fifth place

Mental Math (9-10): Alisa Sonnik, sophomore, first place; Bailey Brown, freshman, second place; Grace Miley, freshman, third place; Jessi Sparks, sophomore, fifth place

Mental Math (11-12): Luis Resendiz, senior, second place; Alexis Spencer, junior, fourth place; Natalie Adermann, junior, sixth place

Top Freshman: Bailey Brown, third place

Top Sophomore: Alisa Sonnik, first place; Gabriel Sokolowski, second place; Jessi Sparks, third place

Top Junior: Andrew Matz, first place

Top Senior: Luis Resendiz, first place

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.