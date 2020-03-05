The Smith-Cotton High School Math Team placed first in the large school division at the Cole Camp Math Relays on Feb. 29.
Smith-Cotton’s top finishers:
Freshman Team (Bailey Brown and Grace Miley): First place
Sophomore Team (Azidro Mather, Michael Castiglia, Gabriel Sokolowski, and Jessi Sparks): Second place
Junior Team (Andrew Matz, Alexis Spencer, Natalie Adermann and Tyler Soendker): First place
Senior Team (Reagen Mullins, Hunter Sparks and Jacob Acklin): Third place
Mixed Team (Alisa Sonnik, Michael Cho, and Luis Resendiz): First place
Word Problems 9: Bailey Brown, second place; Grace Miley, third place
Word Problems 10: Gabriel Sokolowski, first place; Jessi Sparks, second place; Alisa Sonnik, third place; Michael Castiglia, fourth place
Word Problems 11: Andrew Matz, second place; Michael Cho, fourth place; Azidro Mather, sixth place; Natalie Adermann, eighth place
Word Problems 12: Tyler Soendker, first place; Luis Resendiz, second place; Alexis Spencer, fifth place
Calculus: Jacob Acklin, senior, third place; Hunter Sparks, senior, fourth place; Reagen Mullins, senior, sixth place
Algebra 9:Bailey Brown, second place; Grace Miley, sixth place
Algebra 10: Alisa Sonnik, second place; Gabriel Sokolowski, third place; Azidro Mather, fifth place; Michael Castiglia, eighth place
Algebra 11: Andrew Matz, second place; Michael Cho, third place; Jessi Sparks, fifth place; Tyler Soendker, sixth place
Algebra 12: Hunter Sparks, third place; Natalie Adermann, sixth place; and Reagen Mullins, seventh place
Algebra (Open): Luis Resendiz, senior, third place; Jacob Acklin, senior, fourth place; Alexis Spencer, junior, sixth place
Geometry 9: Grace Miley, sixth place; Bailey Brown, seventh place
Geometry 10: Alisa Sonnik, first place; Jessi Sparks, second place; Gabriel Sokolowski, fifth place; Michael Castiglia, 10th place
Analytical Geometry: Andrew Matz, junior, first place; Alexis Spencer, junior, fourth place
Trigonometry: Luis Resendiz, senior, first place; Hunter Sparks, senior, second place; Jacob Acklin, fourth place; Michael Cho, junior, fifth place
Probability & Statistics: Reagen Mullins, senior, fifth place; Azidro Mather, sophomore, eighth place; Natalie Adermann, junior, ninth place
Hodge Podge: Jacob Acklin, senior, first place; Michael Castiglia (Sophomore)- Fourth place
Random Science: Andrew Matz, junior, first place; Michael Cho, junior, fourth place; Hunter Sparks, senior, sixth place
Random History: Reagen Mullins, senior, second place; Gabriel Sokolowski, sophomore, third place; Tyler Soendker, junior, fifth place
Mental Math (9-10): Alisa Sonnik, sophomore, first place; Bailey Brown, freshman, second place; Grace Miley, freshman, third place; Jessi Sparks, sophomore, fifth place
Mental Math (11-12): Luis Resendiz, senior, second place; Alexis Spencer, junior, fourth place; Natalie Adermann, junior, sixth place
Top Freshman: Bailey Brown, third place
Top Sophomore: Alisa Sonnik, first place; Gabriel Sokolowski, second place; Jessi Sparks, third place
Top Junior: Andrew Matz, first place
Top Senior: Luis Resendiz, first place
