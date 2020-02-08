Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. will host the annual “Red Hues” on the Avenues Chocolate Crawl from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
More than 16 merchants are participating to offer adult shoppers a taste of the historic downtown district in chocolate treats of many varieties. The $10 registration provides attendees access to all participating merchants, entry into gift baskets drawings and $10 in Avenues Bucks to spend at any of the participating shops. To celebrate the Super Bowl win, anyone wearing Chiefs’ red is eligible to enter a special prize drawing.
Sign up for the crawl and free gift basket drawings at this year’s Crawl Headquarters, Juanita’s House of Antiques, 103 W. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.