After the area experienced snow throughout the day Sunday, another snowstorm is predicted for Monday.
Pettis County is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations from Sunday into Monday are expected to be around 5 to 7 inches with slight ice accumulations.
Another round of light snow is expected to approach the area late Sunday night into Monday morning and could remain in the area through Monday morning before gradually moving out of the area from west to east by Monday evening. NWS reports citizens should expect another 1 to 3 inches of snow, mainly along and south of the Missouri River with the Monday round of snow.
Sunday night, snow and freezing drizzle is expected before 3 a.m. with another chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Sunday night’s low will be around 22 and Monday’s high will be near 30 with a low around 14. Snowfall should cease before 7 p.m. Monday.
The city activates Emergency Snow Routes when 2 inches or more of ice or snow accumulates, allowing the designated roadways to be easily cleared for emergency and other vehicles. Parking is prohibited along Emergency Snow Routes as Street Department plows need access to clear and open the roadways. A map is available on the city’s website that shows streets designated Emergency Snow Routes by the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is recommending that people delay their Monday morning commute or stay home if possible. According to a news release, MoDOT crews are treating roads and bridges and will remain on duty until the winter weather is finished and the roads are clear.
MoDOT provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center available 24/7. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative. To check road conditions, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.
