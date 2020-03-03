Joseph D. Rankin, of Kansas City, Kansas, was taken into custody Monday in connection with a Sedalia homicide.
Rankin was located by investigators with the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force at a residence in Leavenworth, Kansas, Monday and was taken into custody. Rankin has been charged with felony second-degree murder, felony armed criminal action, felony second-degree kidnapping and felony unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the Feb. 22 homicide in the 700 block of East 17th Street.
According to a SPD report, at approximately 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 officers responded to the 700 block of East 17th Street for a man lying in the roadway. Officers located a deceased white male, identified as Robert G. Fox Jr., with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to a second SPD report, an autopsy was conducted Monday and confirmed the victim died from a gunshot wound.
Court documents state cell data was also obtained for Fox’s cell phone which showed Fox’s phone leaving Sedalia and going to Kansas City, Kansas.
Individuals close to Fox revealed a man Fox had prior problems with was interviewed and stated Fox had come over the previous evening. After Fox left, Rankin came over to the man’s residence looking for a subject close to Fox who owed him money.
The subject close to Fox contacted SPD on Tuesday saying they witnessed a homicide. The subject said they and Fox owed $600 to a Kansas City man who was in the cartel. The subject said Rankin acted as a middleman or enforcer. The subject and Fox were going to pay Rankin money.
According to court documents, Rankin showed up at a residence twice looking for the subject. When he arrived the second time, Rankin told the subject to get in a white box-style Jeep with Rankin and an unknown driver, later identified as Daniel Fernandez, of Kansas City, Kansas.
Rankin directed Fernandez to the residence where the money was supposed to be obtained from in the 700 block of East 17th Street but no one answered the door. The suspects went back to the first residence, where Fox now was. Rankin went into the residence and returned with Fox before all four people returned to East 17th Street.
According to court documents, the subject stated at one point Rankin allegedly started saying he enjoyed spending time with his victims and he cut off their body parts and was tapping the subject on the back of the head with an ax.
Comments were made about it being 4:30 a.m. and needing to get back to Kansas City. A call was made to the cartel man and he told Rankin to “take them out Highway 50 and finish it.”
According to court documents, the subject looked in the back seat and saw Fox on top of Rankin when Rankin called out “He’s stabbing me, shoot him!” The subject said they did not see Rankin with a gun but knew Fernandez did not shoot Fox and said multiple times Rankin did. Fox opened his door and got out and the subject ran from the Jeep. After the vehicle left the subject found Fox and went to several porches for help but no one answered their doors. The subject then left the area and did not call the police out of fear.
Fernandez was charged with felony second-degree murder, felony armed criminal action, felony second-degree kidnapping and felony unlawful use of a weapon. He was apprehended in Overland Park, Kansas, Feb. 27 without incident and is being held on a no-bond warrant. He has been extradited to Pettis County.
SPD is continuing to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.