The Sedalia School District 200 has announced plans for returning district materials as well as pick up of student-owned property that has remained in the schools since the closure of all district buildings in March.
The pickup of student items will be the week of May 18-22. While each building has different plans, the health and safety of all students remain at the forefront of the district’s planning. Parents and guardians will not be allowed to enter the buildings during this process for students in grades 5 through 12.
Pickup for students in grades kindergarten through 4 and those at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative will be done in a drive-thru process. Parents will drive up to the designated entrance to receive their child’s belongings in a labeled bag. Specific details were sent via email from the respective building principals.
According to the administration, seniors' meal account balances will be reimbursed. If they had outstanding fees or fines, those amounts were subtracted before issuing the reimbursement check. For all other students, balances will be rolled over unless the parent requests a payout.
Smith-Cotton Junior High has issued the following schedule for student locker cleanout. The days will be based on grade levels and divided into two sessions based on students’ last names. May 21 and 22 are reserved for students who were unable to attend the earlier sessions.
• May 18: sixth grade A-M 9 a.m. to noon, N-Z noon to 3 p.m.
• May 19: seventh grade A-M 9 a.m. to noon, N-Z noon to 3 p.m.
• May 20: eighth grade A-M 9 a.m. to noon, N-Z noon to 3 p.m.
• May 21: seventh and eighth grade N-Z 9 a.m. to noon, A-M noon to 3 p.m.
• May 22: sixth grade N-Z 9 a.m. to noon, A-M noon to 3 p.m.
• Sixth and seventh grade students may pick up their belongings from 3 to 7 p.m. May 19 and seventh and eighth grade students may pick up their belongings from 3 to 7 p.m. May 20 only if they are unable to come during the daytime schedule. Email an administrator to arrange an alternate pickup time if none of these times work.
SCJH issued the following directions for pickup:
• Parents and guardians are requested to remain in their vehicles while students get their belongings.
• Parents should park in the lot west of the main building.
• There will be X’s on the sidewalk for 6-foot social distancing while students wait to enter the building. Students will enter through the front door and exit through the west door.
• A limited number of students will be allowed in the building at one time, for 10-minute time periods. Students are to go straight to their locker, retrieve their items, and promptly leave.
• Students picking up an instrument will retrieve it from the lower auditorium, in front of the stage. District-owned instruments will be returned to the auditorium.
• Students can pick up their art projects from tables in the first-floor front hallway.
• Tables will be located on each floor for students to return library books or other school textbooks.
• Students needing to pay fines/fees should bring their money to Tracey Addis in the guidance office. Students picking up PTA fundraiser items should see Addis as well.
• Due to a manufacturing issue, yearbooks will not be available. Students will be notified as soon as it is available.
• Nurse Laura Beth Fisher will contact parents about medication pick-up. She can be reached at fisherl@sedalia200.org.
Smith-Cotton High School will be open on the following days and times for students to clean out their lockers, pick up possessions, and take care of obligations:
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 and May 19
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 20
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21
Students should be prepared to turn in Chromebook with their charger, student IDs with lanyards, all textbooks and library books, sports uniforms and musical instruments and sheet music.
According to SCHS Principal Wade Norton, students also need to be prepared to take care of any end of year obligations, fines or fees from teachers, coaches and sponsors.
Only 20 students will be allowed in the building at a time. Students are asked to enter through the main doors where security will check them in.
Students at Whittier are bringing back their Chromebooks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. According to Whittier Assistant Director B.J. Curry, the school’s 44 graduates will also receive their diplomas at this time.
“It will be great to see our graduates and congratulate them on successfully completing their high school career,” Curry said. “Our staff is extremely proud of these young adults and wish them the best.”
The district has also announced online credit recovery courses will be offered for high school students along with online personal finance, health and physical fitness classes. Students will be notified of their acceptance into these online classes by May 18.
Depending on health and safety requirements, the district may offer summer programs at the elementary level starting in July through early August. The focus will be on essential concepts including English language arts, math, and literacy that students missed during the school closure. A determination on summer elementary programs will be made in late May.
