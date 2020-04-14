Following a closed session of the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education, the district has announced the hiring of Angie Meyer as the next principal of Heber Hunt Elementary. Jeremy Fry has been named an assistant principal at Smith-Cotton Junior High.
Both Meyer and Fry bring years of educational experience to their new roles.
According to a news release, Meyer, the instructional coach at Sedalia Middle School, earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Missouri Valley College in Marshall in May 1999. She also has a master’s degree in elementary administration from William Woods University in Fulton (December 2002).
Meyer began her career as an elementary teacher in the Pettis County R-XII School District in the 1999-2000 school year. She held the same position in the Morgan County R-I School District from 2001-05 before coming into the Sedalia 200 district as a teacher at Washington Elementary from 2005-07. She served as Washington’s instructional coach from 2007-15, then moved to a teaching position at Heber Hunt from 2015-18. She began her current role at SMS in 2018.
“Ms. Meyer has experience at Heber Hunt, so she knows the school’s climate and culture,” Sedalia 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett said in the release. “She connects with students well and is committed to their success. I am confident she will provide hands-on leadership for Heber Hunt at every level.”
Meyer said she is looking forward to reconnecting with the staff and students at Heber Hunt.
“Heber Hunt has always felt like home to me,” she said. “From attending school here as an elementary student myself to teaching third and fourth grade just a few years ago, I feel that my previous time in this building helps me to understand the strengths of Heber Hunt. It also will allow me to build off of those strengths to make Heber Hunt a positive and exciting environment for students and staff members.”
Fry is the interim principal at Sedalia Middle School. According to the release, he earned his bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Missouri Valley College in Marshall in May 2006. He also has a master’s degree in elementary administration from William Woods University in Fulton (May 2014).
He started his career as an art teacher, first in Sweet Springs (2006-07) and then in Marshall (2007-08). He came to the Sedalia 200 district as a teacher at SMS in 2009. He served as the school’s library media specialist from 2015-19 before being named interim principal after the passing of Principal Brendan Eisenmenger in November.
“Mr. Fry did an excellent job carrying forth Mr. Eisenmenger’s vision at SMS,” Triplett said in the release. “In his new role, he will have an opportunity to be part of a strong leadership team and to work with students he became familiar with at the middle school.”
Fry commented he is looking forward to working with new SCJH Principal Stacy Curry and fellow Assistant Principal Ashleigh Noland.
“I'm also looking forward to having students for more than just a year,” Fry said. “I also look forward to being an instructional leader, helping support my teachers when it comes to best educational practices and supporting them when it comes to a student’s social-emotional development, as well.”
Fry’s experience leading SMS provided him with important insights according to his statement in the release.
“The past year was rough with the passing of Mr. Eisenmenger. I was placed in a position where I had to maintain the shared vision of Mr. Eisenmenger and myself as well as support my teachers and students both academically and emotionally,” Fry said. “My experience as a building principal at SMS has better helped me understand systems and the importance of procedures and routines in all aspects of a school.”
