Throughout Pettis County like much of the state and nation school administrators are being asked to make decisions regarding the cancellation of classes at their respective campuses.
Wednesday Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent issued a letter to all district parents and guardians informing them of the district’s decision to continue the closure of school until Friday, April 3.
“Sedalia School District 200 administrators continue to monitor the latest developments concerning novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including consulting with local and state officials and health offices.,” the letter states. “To help ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff members, and to do our part in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, we are taking the following actions:
• Spring Break ends Friday, March 20, but all Sedalia 200 schools will remain closed at least through Friday, April 3. District administrators will continue to monitor the situation through that time to determine if an extension will be needed.
• During this closure, all Sedalia 200 athletic and activity events (practices, performances, meetings, etc.) are cancelled. Sedalia 200 facilities also will be unavailable for community use.
• Flexible Learning Activities have been provided for students in grades K-8. They can be downloaded from the Sedalia 200 website at https://www.sedalia200.org/domain/326 . Students in grades 9-12 should use their Chromebooks to access the Canvas learning platform and Google Classroom for lessons from their teachers.
• We are working with a network of local agencies and churches, along with our district food service staff, to provide meals for students eligible for the federal free and reduced-price meal program. Meals will be delivered by First Student bus drivers at regular pickup and drop-off locations. We will have more details on this service soon.
• Kindergarten screenings, originally scheduled for April 1, will be rescheduled. The annual School Resource Fair has been cancelled.
“In the coming days and weeks, we will be sending updates with information and resources via email, text messages, our website, and social media channels. We are grateful for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this difficult situation. We will get through this challenge together.”
Sedalia 200 released the following statement on behalf of the Pettis County Schools regarding their decision to close until April 3.
“Pettis County school districts, along with local health and government officials, continue to monitor the latest developments regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). To help ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff, and to do our part in trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the county, all school districts listed below are announcing an extended school closure.
This closure will begin immediately and will preliminarily end Friday, April 3. All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, have been canceled during the time schools are closed.
The decision to close our school districts was difficult, made in consultation with all area superintendents and out of great caution for our families. We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease.
Individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information regarding ongoing learning plans, as well as social services for those in need. In addition, how and when potential extensions of this school closing will be decided are also under discussion and will be shared as soon as these decisions have been made.
Our goal is to protect the safety, health, and wellness of our students, staff members, and families. Our strength as a community is our greatest asset. In making this decision, we are working together to protect each other and slow the progression of COVID-19. We will continue to remain in contact with public health officials, elected leaders, and neighboring school districts and keep parents and media updated with new information as it becomes available.
We thank our community members for their support and partnership in this effort.”
Sedalia School District 200
La Monte R-IV School District
Green Ridge R-VIII School District
Pettis County R-V (Northwest) School District
Sacred Heart Schools
Applewood Christian School
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
Smithton R-VI School District
Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) School District
