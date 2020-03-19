Many organizations are being affected by COVID-19 and are making plans in the case they need to shut down and the Sedalia Animal Shelter is no exception.
Sedalia Animal Shelter Manager Randi Battson said she doesn't know if the shelter will need to be temporarily closed, but she is making plans in the event it happens. The shelter is limiting intakes on all animals and is not accepting any owner surrenders “whatsoever right now.”
“As soon as this situation passes we will go back to offering it as normal,” Battson said. “The reason being is that if we were to be shut down, which I have no idea if that will happen or not, I will still have to provide animal control for public safety reasons. I’m going to need 15 to 20 minimum open kennels for animal control to be able to bring in any animals that are acting vicious or injured out in the public.”
Battson said if this happens and the shelter is closed and full she would not be able to take a vicious, actively biting animal to the veterinarian to be euthanized.
“There’s a statute that says I have to hold that animal for six days and give somebody time to reclaim it,” Battson explained. “So if I don’t make room for the just in case scenario, that means I would have to go take dogs that I have had there for longer than six days that are good dogs, that I know are adoptable, and I would to either find something to do with them or euthanize them for a mean dog…
“Never once, since I came to this shelter, have I ever euthanized for space and I don't want to be caught in that situation so that’s why I’m limiting intakes.”
Battson said the shelter was “very, very full'' and opening up the 15 to 20 spots was going to be “extremely difficult” unless they had a flood of adoption. The shelter is still currently adopting out animals although adoptions have slowed this week.
To help open up some of these spaces the shelter is seeking foster homes for animals over the next several weeks.
“If anyone is interested in maybe fostering a dog over the next several weeks if they’re working from home or something, we are super interested in doing something like that so that we do have the space to take in an animal in the event that we would be shut down,” Battson said.
Potential fosters should be aware foster animals do take some work. Battson said potential fosters always want to know if the animal is potty trained and if the animal is not, the foster person often does not want to take the animal.
“These shelter dogs that have lived on the street and part of being a foster parent is being able to have the privilege of teaching that dog manners and getting that dog ready to go to a new home and be a good dog and be successful,” she said. “They'll need to do some things like potty train them, walk them on a leash, things like that…It’s a dog that needs some love and attention and a little bit of direction.”
Battson also said the shelter’s donations are “extraordinarily” down.
“We are in dire need of Purina Cat Chow and of course, bleach and paper towels,” Battson said. “No one is donating bleach or paper towels right now, which is understandable. It has kind of put us in a pickle as well because we’re doing the best we can to keep everything 100% sanitized not just for our animals but for our volunteers and clientele that’s coming through.”
Individuals interested in fostering an animal, adopting an animal, or making a donation can contact the Sedalia Animal Shelter at 660-826-5816 or visit the shelter at 2420 S. New York Ave. in Sedalia from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
