The Sedalia Animal Shelter will be closed for staff training on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Lindsay Lohan to attend Melbourne Cup
- Kylie Jenner does her make-up in 10 mins
- Live updates: Wyoming vs. New Mexico
- Breast Cancer Month: Sharing with others helps breast cancer diagnosis, treatment
- City continues working on rail spur project
- Sedalia Animal Shelter to close for staff training
- Upcoming fairgrounds events Oct. 19
- Police Reports Oct. 19
Most Popular
Articles
- Lamy’s announces upcoming retail offerings
- Eisenmenger steps down as Sedalia Middle School principal
- Sedalia man arrested for statutory rape
- Christmas Parade changes day, time
- Cole Camp student inspires healthy trunk or treat
- Sultanov to run for Pettis County Western Commissioner seat
- SPD officer receives vehicle from nonprofit
- Sedalia 200 breaks ground on Loftus Early Childhood Center
- Pettis County Sheriff’s Office arrests three in search
- Van Dyke to perform at Von Holten Ranch
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.