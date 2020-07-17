Sedalia Area Yoga Teachers Association celebrated the sixth annual International Yoga Day on Father’s Day weekend. Three members in Sedalia led volunteer classes, inside and outside, with limited numbers.
Members Sarah Wuellner and Nikki Freeman took turns instructing a complimentary sampling of yoga styles Saturday, June 20 at Total Fitness Gym, where they teach. Styles such as the slower paced Yin Yoga classes were in The Studio at the gym and Aireal Yoga was practiced in a larger room of the gym where people hung upside down from long straps.
Yogis enjoyed an outdoor class under trees at Centennial Park in an 8:30 a.m. practice on Sunday, June 21 with Irene Renauld. She said since it was so pleasant, she will continue to lead a free yoga class at Centennial Park at 8 a.m. Sundays, weather permitting, through summer.
The group’s Facebook page gives access to about 20 local yoga teachers teaching live or online classes.
