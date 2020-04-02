Sedalia author Madge H. Gressley won a Book Excellence Award in the Suspense category for her third book in a series, “Inescapable ~ Tomorrow.”
Founded in Toronto, Ontario, the Book Excellence Awards is an international book awards competition dedicated to recognizing both independent and traditionally published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal.
“I was overjoyed to find out my book had been chosen as a finalist in the Book Excellence Awards,” Gressley said. “This, and the New York City Big Book Awards, along with the International Press Book Awards, are international competitions with thousands of entries from all over the world. It is quite an honor to have ‘Tomorrow’ follow in the footsteps of my first two books in the Inescapable Series.”
Gressley’s first two books in the science-fiction, romance mystery series were also selected for awards in numerous competitions.
“You won’t be able to put it down — we couldn’t,” independent reviewers Regan Murphy and Taylor Jones wrote of the third installment.
Before joining Black Opal Books, Gressley self-published several books including her award-winning Young Adult series, Sophie Collins Mysteries, and she wrote and illustrated three children’s picture books. All of Gressley’s books are available at the Katy Depot, 600 E. Third St. in Sedalia.
