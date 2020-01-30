As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV this Sunday, Sedalia bakeries and restaurants are staying busy creating sweet treats for weekend parties.
Dairy Queen
Jorge Guevara, with Guesa USA LLC and owner of Dairy Queen, said the store does special decorating for its ice cream cakes and other goodies throughout the year.
“We have a license agreement with the NFL,” he noted. “And with baseball as well. With any trademark, we have licensing agreements through corporate.
“We do cakes all year round for any professional team,” he continued. “So, with the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl we wanted to make sure that we promoted it on Facebook. It’s fun and people love it, I actually have one order for myself.”
Dairy Queen Manager Karisa Darrah and cake decorator Julie Binning said they offer different sized ice cream cakes including sheet, 8-inch, 10-inch, log and cupcakes.
“We need a 24-hour notice for special orders,” Darrah said. “As soon as possible would be better. They can call or they can come by the store.”
Dairy Queen’s cakes have chocolate ice cream on the bottom with vanilla on top and a cookie crunch in the center.
Guevara added Dairy Queen will close at 4 p.m. Sunday so employees can go home to watch the game. Dairy Queen is located at 1811 S. Limit Ave., 660-826-2301.
Woods Supermarket
Woods Supermarket Manager Jenn Smith said the west store will begin its big Super Bowl push on Friday.
Wednesday morning customers could already find some Kansas City Chiefs cakes in the bakery area. Smith said Angie Ulmer was the primary baker at Woods while Chelsea Washington and Windy Groves were standing in as extra cake decorators.
“We will be offering the Chiefs cakes and cupcakes,” Smith noted. “But we also offer wings … (and) everything you could need for tailgating for the game.
For special Chiefs bakery items, Smith suggested ordering 24 to 48 hours in advance.
“Just to give them (the bakery) time, depending on what they have going on back there,” she said.
Smith said the store has been busy and noted it will get busier as the weekend approaches.
“We will probably be steady from Friday until Sunday, close to the kick-off,” she said. “They can call and place an order with any department and we can do a special order.”
Woods will also offer party trays such as chicken wings, veggies, and meat and cheese. Woods has two stores at 1400 S. Limit Ave., 660-826-5676 and 701 E. Broadway Blvd., 660-826-3509.
Small Cakes
Jamie Barklage, the owner of Smallcakes bakery, said the store’s baked goods are all “fresh and homemade.” She added her sister Beverly Bennett, of Hughesville, decorates all the goodies.
On Wednesday, Smallcakes had a wide assortment of Kansas City Chiefs-themed baked goods, including different sized cupcakes, brownies, cookies, dipped strawberries and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes-themed goodies.
“.. We have ice cream and pies on special order and cakes by special order,” Barklage added.
She said the shop already has several dozen orders for the Mahomes cupcakes, but they also have a variety pack of cupcakes featuring green “grass” with footballs and Chiefs red and gold sprinkles and swirled whipped cream available.
“We do sugar cookies and we have peanut butter cookies and chocolate chip cookies,” she said.
Smallcakes also has chocolate-covered Oreo cookies decorated in Chiefs’ colors. Barklage suggested Super Bowl orders should be made 24 hours in advance.
“We’re going to try and have some on hand, some cash-and-carry,” she said. “But, those aren’t guaranteed, if you preorder they will be guaranteed.”
Small Cakes, 3040 W. Broadway Blvd, 660-951-1070, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday.
