The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education has hired Bryce Hesterman as the director of vocal music at Smith-Cotton High School. Elizabeth Carter has been hired as S-C’s director of theatre.
Hesterman earned a bachelor’s degree in music education in May 2016 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was the director of vocal music at Lindenwood Middle and High School in Lindenwood, Iowa, from August 2016 to August 2017 and most recently served as an accompanist at Elkhorn Middle School in Elkhorn, Neb.
Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton said, “We are excited to bring Mr. Hesterman into S-C to lead one of our higher profile programs. He has a solid background and lots of enthusiasm, so we are confident the vocal music program will be in good hands.”
Hesterman wants to build on S-C’s music legacy.
“I look forward to taking over a well-established program that has pride in its tradition,” he said. “I want to continue on with the success the show choirs have had as well as continue building the concert choir program. I want the choir program to continue to be something that students are proud to call theirs even after they have graduated.”
Carter is a May 2019 graduate of the University of Central Missouri, earning a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and theatre. Her UCM experience includes directing two plays, acting and working on a variety of backstage crews.
Norton said, “Ms. Carter is a mid-Missouri native who built solid skills during her time at the University of Central Missouri. We are eager to see her work with our talented thespians.”
Carter is looking forward to working on the fall musical, “Mamma Mia,” which she called a captivating show with a lot of fun roles.
“I am excited to meet my students and share my passion for theatre with them,” Carter said. “I have heard great things about the environment and the student involvement at Smith-Cotton High School.”
