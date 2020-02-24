The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education is scheduled to meet for a regular session meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Heber Hunt Elementary.
Members have five items for decision under unfinished business on the agenda including six policy updates and a request for approval of a vocational enhancement grant for the Project Lead the Way Department. Decisions are expected on the selection of an internet provider for the district. Members are also expected to vote on an agreement on property insurance from MOPERM and the district’s casualty insurance from Liberty Mutual.
Members are expected to decide on a number of change orders and contracts for the Loftus Early Childhood Center now under construction on the grounds of the Smith-Cotton High School campus. These items include decisions on flooring and base work, foundation and roofing change orders and plumbing and electrical work, among others.
According to information from Project Manager Robby Paul of Septagon Construction Management in the board meeting packet, “Over the past few weeks, the storm sewer has been placed on the back portion of the building and they have moved along to placing the piping and structures along the front of the building closest to Tiger Pride. Footings are being painted out and (we) look to get started in excavation this week.”
The board will also be asked to make decisions regarding proposed budget amendments and a proposal on a lease certificate refunding series 2015B.
Board members have six items under discussion including the Loftus Center and the District’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP). Other items for discussion include the purchase of a food service transportation van, bids on two employee time/attendance systems and a proposal to join a network that prioritizes cellular traffic to first responders.
For more information, contact the Sedalia School District 200 central office at 660-829-6450.
