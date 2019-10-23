Boonslick Regional Library is hosting a Teen Authors Book Signing: Introducing volume 5 of “Budding Bards,” a collection of 10 stories written by 11 teen authors who attended the 2019 teen writing workshop presented by author Angela Roquet.
The event will be hosted with a meet and greet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct 26. Guests can enjoy donuts and coffee while they visit with the authors. Signed copies of “Budding Bards, Vol. 5” may be purchased for $10.
