The Sedalia Community Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Convention Hall at Liberty Park and will be awarding the band’s annual scholarships. The Concert Band will play “The Billboard March,” “Night on Bald Mountain,” “Disney at the Oscars,” “Game of Thrones (soundtrack highlights),” March "Indiana State Band," “Beetlejuice,” and “Highlights from Frozen.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.