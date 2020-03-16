The Sedalia City Council met Monday evening at City Hall where they hosted a public forum on multiple issues including residential and commercial sewer rates. Council was also given a presentation on COVID-19 and Bothwell Regional Health Center’s response.
The council hosted three public hearings over: an annexation petition for Wood & Huston Bank, residential and commercial sewer rates, water rates, installation of new service lines and fire services, residential trash rates, the proposed FY 2020-2021 Budget, and City of Sedalia Midtown and West 50 TIF plans. Residential and commercial sewer rates garnered the most discussion.
The city had a proposed $2 trash rate increase and a 6% sewer rate increase. An attendee thought the city should look at other ways to cut spending or consider more efficient options before asking taxpayers to pay more for a service which was according to him and others he had spoken to “not a good service.”
With the sewer service the attendee understood there were things that needed to be done but did not think it was something that had “just happened.” He thought it was poor planning on the city’s part and thought the city should look into alternative ways to address it.
Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman addressed the sewer aspect by saying he would agree with the attendee in his statement of it being poor planning and it went back “many, many years.” Leeman said in his opinion it had to do with the council’s fault also.
“What we have looked at and what we are seeing coming at us with all the expansion that’s going on... We have a north plant built in 1946 it was revamped in 1966,” Leeman stated. “It’s out of compliance in a couple of areas right now. It won’t pass a fire inspection…
“The only way to fix that is to build a new plant there,” he continued. “That plant is $40 million. My thought process is the public needs to know where we’re going with this and why we’re doing what we’re doing.”
Leeman explained previous councils had set a precedent where they got “boxed in” by DNR for things that should have been done over a period of time. Leeman said the council’s goal was to incrementally start to “turn that (sewer rates) up” because by that time period they get to building a new plant the $40 million may turn into $80 to $100 million. This is because the south plant is also getting older.
“It’s just trying to be honest with the citizens,” Leeman said. “We can turn it down but somewhere along the line somebody is going to have to pay for that.”
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw also mentioned many of the city’s pipes, sewer lines and plants were 50 to 100 years old and were wearing out. The city was not generating enough revenues to replace them. The city did not want to get to the point where everything started falling apart and then have to take out a loan for which would result in a high rate increase. The idea is to get ahead of it and replace lines as it goes before the lines all started to fall apart.
Shaw also explained due to the city’s revitalization of the water department, the city did not need to raise water rates but the cost for new installations will be applied. Shaw also mentioned the Thanksgiving Day fires 2015 where the fire department was not able to get enough water pressure due to the old lines as a reason for needing to replace the lines.
The water installation of new service lines and fire services passed with all present council members voting yes. The residential & commercial sewer rates and residential trash rates all passed with Ward 3 Councilman Bob Cross and Ward 4 Councilwomen Megan Page voting no.
Bothwell Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman gave a presentation to the council over what the center had been doing in preparation for the coronavirus COVID-19 saying there were no lab confirmed, positive cases in Pettis County as of 6:10 p.m. Monday.
Wightman explained the center had an exercise where they planned for the “what ifs”, had officially set up their command center, and will be having daily debriefs. Wightman said she was in almost constant contact with the Pettis County Health Department.
Wightman explained the center had 18 total test/collection kits at the time. One was for the state lab which takes four to six hours after the state lab received it for results and 17 were for a commercial lab which takes four to five days for results. Due to the limited tests available, the center was being strict with who is being tested. The center also has to call the Pettis County Health Department who would call the state lab to get authorization to use a test kit on an individual.
“We follow the CDC screening questions of who should be tested because at this point in time there’s just not a lot of collection kits…” Wightman siad. “We’re saving them for the people that are so ill they need to be hospitalized. We need to know what we’re dealing with and it’s because there’s just so few collection kits.”
Wightman said she thought that was about to change as she had been a part of a phone call Sunday evening hosted by the National Secretary of Health and Human Services. She said it was reported FDA has loosened up the requirements of what it takes to become an FDA approved lab to be able to process the test. More labs are going through the shortened process of getting approved to be able to process the tests. She anticipated there would be more collection kits available in the “very near future.”
BRHC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Fracica explained the main value of the testing was for public health purposes to try to identify contacts, to look at how much burden of disease there was in a community and may help shorten people’s time of isolation. There will be no change in treatment or prognosis.
“I think the other important thing for people to remember is that as of present and foreseeable future is that the results of that test has almost no impact on how patients are treated or what types of treatments are available,” Fracica said. “There is no specific treatment, there’s what is called supportive care which is if someone has respiratory failure you give them respiratory support.”
The center implemented visitor restrictions Friday and will be implementing more this week. If an individual has the symptoms, the center and walk-in clinic are asking them to call ahead. At the walk-in clinic individuals are asked to call from the parking lot and staff will take the individual directly to an exam room. In the following week, the center will begin screening visitors and vendors.
Council also:
• Did final amendments to the budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020.
• Accepted Citizen’s Traffic Advisory Commission minutes dated Nov. 13, 2019 and Feb. 19, 2019.
• Amended Section 60-219 (d) of Article V of Chapter 60 of the code of ordinance of the city relating to the sewer use charge system and incorporating said fees into the city’s fee schedule.
• Amended Section 60-401 of the fee schedule of the city by adding fees to said schedule for water service line installation charges, unmetered fire service annual rates and sprinkler service-new and fire hydrant installation charges.
• Amended the city’s fee schedule for Section 48-49 regarding residential solid waste collection fees.
• Adopted the budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
• Approved the annual appropriation agreement with Sedalia-Pettis County Economic Development.
• Accepted multiple agreements between the city and Sedalia Downtown Development, Inc; Oats, Inc.; Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission; and the United States Department of Transportation/Federal Transit Administration regarding the transfer of the Amtrak Depot from SDDI to the City of Sedalia.
• Approved records destruction requests from the Sedalia Finance Department and Personnel Department.
• Approved change order number four between the city and Septagon Construction Company, Inc. for municipal building renovations for $138.
• Designated a change in signatories and authorized representatives for the bank accounts and investments owned by the city.
• Approved an ordinance temporarily closing a portion of downtown and waiving the requirements of Section 4-3(A) of the code of ordinances and imposing other conditions during the NoBro Art Festival and Street Fair on June 6, 2020.
• Approved and accepted an intergovernmental agreement between the city and its Park Board and Sedalia School District 200 regarding facility use and payment related to the aquatic center to be constructed within the Heckart Community Center.
• Reappointed Lisa Pycior, Andrew Danner, and Brian Votave to the 1705 Broadway Community Improvement District for two year terms each expiring on Feb. 21, 2021.
• Approved new liquor licenses and renewals.
• Held a closed session for legal advice.
