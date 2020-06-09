The Sedalia Fire Department saw multiple calls over the past week with several structure fires.
Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell said since about midnight last Wednesday, crews had run almost 40 calls, not including some of the calls pertaining to the storms Sedalia experienced last week.
“We’ve had a busy stretch, but having six structure calls in the space of three days like that is a little out of the norm, especially when they’re all different,” he explained.
The department responded to its first of many fires for the week at 1:46 p.m. June 4 in the 800 block of West 20th Street. The fire was accidental and caused by an overheated ballast. There was also a small cooking fire in the 300 block of McAnally Street at the same time.
The department then responded to a structure fire at 7:26 a.m. June 5 in the 600 block of East 16th Street which was also accidental and caused by an electrical issue due to the storm.
“Basically what had happened was the weather pulled where your meter box is on your house, they have a weather head and a pipe that goes up and the wires hook into, it pulled it off,” Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin told the Democrat. “It didn't pull it off sufficiently enough to disconnect the entire power system. The power was still going to the house and basically it went to the strongest ground it could find which happened to be the furnace. That was due to the storm that came through Thursday night.”
Later that day at 4:30 p.m., the department responded to the 300 block of West Sixth Street for another structure fire which is under investigation by the Sedalia Police Department and State Fire Marshal. Then crews responded to another structure fire at 2:11 a.m. June 6 in the 300 block of East 11th Street.
Crews also responded to a small motor in a roof vent that caught on fire in the 1600 block of East 13th Street June 6 and dumpster fire in the 2100 block of West Broadway Boulevard June 7.
Harrell and Irwin said there was no specific reason for all of the fires to have happened in such a short period of time and each had different causes.
“It’s very odd but none of them can be tied together or they have been found through our investigations or the state fire marshal’s investigations, other than the one incendiary fire, as accidental fires,” Irwin said.
However, Harrell and Irwin were both very concerned that none of the structures where the fires took place had working smoke detectors.
“The one Friday morning, two or three people driving by actually saw the smoke and called 911,” Irwin explained. “The lady that was living there had no idea her house was on fire. Luckily somebody stopped and knocked on her door and got her out of the house. If that had been 2 or 3 in the morning when that storm came through it could have been a much different situation.
“We were very, very lucky that we didn’t have a fatality fire or somebody injured in one of these fires...” he added. “We were very, very lucky over that 72 hours stretch.”
SFD offers one free smoke detector per residence in the city. Residents just need to call the department ahead of time and the staff will have one waiting for the resident at either location.
“We’re very disappointed with the smoke detector situation,” he said. “I’m running out of ideas for what to do. We’ve used everything we can from other departments, from the U.S. Fire Administration, everything we’ve pushed and pushed and pushed.”
Besides making sure their smoke detectors are working this summer, Irwin also encouraged residents to have their air conditioner serviced. Citizens also need to check that their barbecue grills and things like it are cleaned, don’t have any cracks and are working properly.
“If you’re barbecuing with charcoal make sure that you’re cautious when you dump the ashes,” Harrell added. “If you have a fire pit, don’t leave it unattended. Don’t go to bed at night and leave it burning to burn out, put it out. Also, be courteous to your neighbors with smoke.”
The Sedalia Fire Department can be reached at 660-826-8044.
