The Sedalia Fire Department has made some adjustments to their work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but staff is still working to serve the City of Sedalia.
“We’re in uncharted waters here. This is a new situation for a lot of us,” said Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell.
The department has closed its stations to outside visitors and canceled all station tours, use of its classroom and public relations events to limit staff exposure. The department’s fire inspector was also pulled off the street Tuesday. Harrell said the department is “doing everything we can right now to minimize any outside contact with our people.”
Harrell said this week the department started monitoring staff’s health as well. Every time a staff member comes in to start a shift their temperature is taken and they answer a series of questions about their health.
“At the midpoint shift time they take their temperature again and it’s recorded,” Harrell said. “In the morning when they get off duty they take it again because we don't want them taking anything home…
“Our concern is twofold,” Harrell added. “Our people aren't going to do any good if they’re in isolation and can’t respond to any calls and we don't want to send them home with the possibility of getting their families sick also.”
However, despite many people staying home and self-isolating in Sedalia, it isn’t an option for SFD. Harrell said the department was still experiencing the same number of calls it normally does, which are roughly 60% medical calls and 40% other types.
Medical calls are of particular concern and the department has implemented new policies to help protect staff. 911 operators are asking a series of questions to see if the caller is a possible candidate for contamination. They are also asking individuals to meet them outside if possible.
“When we go on a medical call, we send one person who’s wearing some protective clothing who goes up to the door of the residence, meets with either the caller or a facility member and asks a few questions to see what the situation is,” Harrell explained. “Then they determine whether or not the rest of the crew needs to put on additional stuff, we always wear gloves and some other stuff.”
The department is also working with the Pettis County Ambulance District to minimize firefighters’ patient contact if possible.
“We have changed the way we handle those situations,” Harrell said. “If PCAD arrives on scene before our people then if we’re not needed they wave us on. We stop and they advise us by radio that ‘hey we’ve got this covered.’ We don't provide any additional assistance if it’s a situation where we don't need to have that patient contact.”
Extra cleaning and sanitation have also been implemented with more hand sanitizers on trucks. After returning from medical calls involving respiratory issues responders are immediately taking off their uniforms when returning to the station, taking showers and putting on clean uniforms. The dirty uniforms are being washed in the station immediately.
Harrell said the department is also working closely with the Sedalia Police Department to coordinate their resources and responses and is trying to be frugal with their resources.
The department has run several calls recently involving individuals burning within city limits, which Harrell reminded the public is illegal without a permit. He also asked the public to be careful when spending more time at home.
“We ask that they take time to test their smoke detectors, be cautious as people start to do more cooking at home,” he said. “There may be some electrical appliances that they haven't used for a long time. They need to be careful with those. They need to be careful if they’re using their grill.”
Things are changing daily and Harrell said the department is working to keep staff safe and healthy so they can continue to serve the community.
“We still have to stay healthy to be able to respond to fire and other types of calls like medicals,” he added. “We’re still running those so we can’t afford to lose a bunch of people into isolation or quarantine if we were to have some exposure. We do have some plans and policies in place if that does happen…
“This is not something that is going to go away in a few days,” he later added. “We have to be prepared for the long term.”
